ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday met with servicepeople of the country's air force and special forces who took part in the rescue operation from Sudan and congratulated them on the successful completion of their mission to evacuate Greek citizens, the prime minister's office said.

According to the statement, Mitsotakis stopped by Elefsina Airport near Athens on his way back from a campaign trip to the cities of Kavala and Xanthi.

"The operation to rescue our Greek fellow citizens who were trapped in the civil war in Sudan recently completed with the safe return of the C-130 aircraft from Khartoum. I would like to congratulate the Ministry of National Defense, as well as the leadership of the armed forces, for the excellent organization of this complex mission. In conjunction with other friendly countries, we achieved success and returned home those our fellow citizens who wanted to leave the zone of hostilities, as well as six, if I am not mistaken, four-legged friends who also returned with their families," the prime minister was quoted by the office.

The prime minister also met with people who were evacuated from Sudan and wished them "a speedy end to the conflict so that they could return safely to their homes."

The aircraft took 39 people from Sudan to Greece, 20 of them were Greek nationals and their families. They also brought their pets with them.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said the number of evacuated citizens and their family members from Sudan reached 125 people.

Since mid-April, Sudan has been gripped by intense fighting between the armed forces and the rival paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, with the epicenter in Khartoum.

The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet. On Thursday, the sides agreed to extend the current ceasefire for another 72 hours.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.