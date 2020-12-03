Many Greek clerics have treated lockdown restrictions with scepticism or even hostility. But when several prominent members -- including its leader -- fell ill with the virus, the powerful Orthodox Church had to face reality

At least five senior clerics have been hit with the virus in the past month, one of whom died.

Among them was Archbishop Ieronymos, the 82-year-old head of the Orthodox Church of Greece, who had to be hospitalised for nearly two weeks.

"I was scared and in pain, as other people were," the archbishop said after being discharged on November 30.

There was even an outbreak on Mount Athos, the reclusive monastic community in northern Greece.

"At first, (the Church) failed to realise the scope of the problem," Chrysostomos Stamoulis, professor of dogmatic theology at Thessaloniki's Aristotle University, told AFP.

"In several cases, arrogance prevailed, with many (clerics) thinking themselves invulnerable." Days after the latest lockdown was announced, the association of Greek priests complained that the measures were "excessive" and "stymied religious freedom".

Ieronymos, a moderate by nature, has urged his flock to "reverentially follow the rules and measures of the competent health authorities".

In general, however, the clergy's response to the pandemic has been "problematic to say the least", said Alexandros Sakellariou, adjunct lecturer on religion at the Hellenic Open University.

"One could argue that as Orthodox priests... they hope to meet their maker," he said.