Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:23 PM

Greece's Syriza Party Urges Gov't to Disclose Minutes of COVID Expert Committee Meetings

Greek leftist party Syriza on Monday called on the government to release minutes of meetings held by the COVID-19 expert committee on the handling of the epidemiological crisis, citing a controversy over the government's decisions regarding restrictions imposed on the retail market, the Kathimerini newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Greek leftist party Syriza on Monday called on the government to release minutes of meetings held by the COVID-19 expert committee on the handling of the epidemiological crisis, citing a controversy over the government's decisions regarding restrictions imposed on the retail market, the Kathimerini newspaper reported.

According to the media outlet, citing the party's spokesman, Nassos Iliopoulos, the written records of such meetings determine potential government decisions on introducing restrictive measures, including lockdowns.

"Anyone who watched the parliamentary debate on Friday heard [Prime Minister Kyriakos] Mitsotakis say that he has a plan for reopening the retail market, but by that same evening it had changed completely.

So, either the government did not have the data about the pandemic or it did not follow the recommendations of the experts," Iliopoulos said, as quoted by the newspaper.

On Monday, Greece reopened household stores, but kept malls closed. The stores operating under the click-and-collect scheme, with strict COVID-19 restrictions in place. In the worst-hit regions, household stores remain closed, with some owners warning that they will defy the closure.

