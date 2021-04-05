UrduPoint.com
Greece's Top Diplomat Hopes Turkey To Refrain From Provocations Ahead Of His Visit

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias expressed hope on Monday that Turkey would refrain from provocations ahead of his planned visit.

Dendias is set to travel to Ankara on April 14 for talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. In January, the two countries resumed exploratory talks on maritime disputes after a four-year hiatus.

"I have already told you that I intend to go to Ankara in the next few days, next week, but, of course, under certain conditions that there will be a suitable atmosphere. That Turkey will not take such provocative actions that would prevent my visit.

Therefore, we hope that the Turkish side will refrain from such actions this time," Dendias said after talks with Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic in Belgrade.

Speaking about the Balkans, the top Greek diplomat noted that Athens was watching Turkey using economic, religious and cultural tools to win over the countries of the region, especially their Muslim population.

According to the Greek minister, he also discussed with his Serbian counterpart the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

