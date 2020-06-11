UrduPoint.com
Greece's Tourism Forecast Uncertain, Reopening To Dictate Prospects For Next Year - Agency

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Greece's Tourism Forecast Uncertain, Reopening to Dictate Prospects for Next Year - Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Greece's performance during the reopening of tourism post-pandemic remains largely unpredictable and will likely determine the industry's outlook for the next year, Nikolaos Stamatis, the deputy director of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), told Sputnik on Thursday.

Greece is due to relaunch tourist arrivals from 29 countries on June 15.

"At the moment we are moving in uncharted waters and no one knows how tourism will move this year, as it is 'moving sand,' we can go well. If the goals are not achieved in 2020, even at a lower level, we will not be able to do the jump for 2021," Stamatis said.

The goal, in particular, is "for almost all countries that supply Greek tourism to be present this summer," as stated by the GNTO official.

Stamatis refrained from giving any specific target number of tourist arrivals, but described the reopening as "a new restart with new terms and conditions which will continue successfully."

The list of countries "with good epidemiological features," as determined by the Greek Ministry of Tourism, whose nationals will be allowed to travel to Greece starting June 15 includes Albania, Australia, Austria, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Israel, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Finland.

