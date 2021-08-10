Recent wildfires in Greece and floods elsewhere in Europe are a sign of a "climate crisis," with climate change effects likely to remain a threat to Greece, the leader of the Greek opposition, Alexis Tsipras, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Recent wildfires in Greece and floods elsewhere in Europe are a sign of a "climate crisis," with climate change effects likely to remain a threat to Greece, the leader of the Greek opposition, Alexis Tsipras, said on Tuesday.

Greece has been battling fires for eight days now, while several other European countries further north experienced devastating floods earlier this summer.

"We are not talking about climate change anymore, we are talking about a climate crisis, judging by the wildfires and floods that we saw recently in Europe. Climate change should be at the top of our political agenda, as its effects will continue to threaten our country," Tsipras said in a press conference.

At the same time, the Greek government has been using climate change as "an excuse" to avoid responsibility, Tsipras added. The opposition leader accused the government of failing to take precautions against wildfires even though the effects of climate change were obvious in the southeast Mediterranean region over the last few years.

"The Government should initiate the coordination of Greek parties under this common cause to fight against the effects of climate change, as well as work together to overcome the wildfire crisis," Tsipras added.

These concerns were voiced just one day after the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its sixth assessment report release, which points out that our planet's temperature has risen by 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since the 19th century largely due to greenhouse gas emissions. The increase is causing major climate disturbances as well as an increase of wildfires and the acceleration of the melting of Earth's ice caps, which will cause a rise in global sea levels, according to the report.