UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greeсe's Mitsotakis, EU Leadership To Visit Greek-Turkish Border On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:10 AM

Greeсe's Mitsotakis, EU Leadership to Visit Greek-Turkish Border on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the entire EU leadership will visit Evros regional unit at the border with Turkey on Tuesday to find a solution to the migrant crisis after Ankara recently claimed to be unable to deal with the migrant and refugee flow anymore, opening its border with Greece.

Mitsotakis will be accompanied on his trip to the border by European Council President Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President David Sassoli.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Turkey Parliament Visit David Ankara Greece Border Refugee

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

10 hours ago

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

10 hours ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

10 hours ago

IMF, World Bank to help member countries address e ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.