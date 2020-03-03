MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the entire EU leadership will visit Evros regional unit at the border with Turkey on Tuesday to find a solution to the migrant crisis after Ankara recently claimed to be unable to deal with the migrant and refugee flow anymore, opening its border with Greece.

Mitsotakis will be accompanied on his trip to the border by European Council President Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President David Sassoli.