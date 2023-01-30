Greek Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes Into Ionian Sea - Reports

UrduPoint.com

A Greek air force fighter jet crashed during a training flight on Monday into the Ionian Sea 25 nautical miles south of the Andravida military airport, Greek media reported

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) A Greek air force fighter jet crashed during a training flight on Monday into the Ionian Sea 25 nautical miles south of the Andravida military airport, Greek media reported.

The incident occurred at 10.30 a.m. local time (08:30 GMT), the Kathimerini newspaper reported. The status of the two pilots is unknown and a search and rescue operation is underway.

The crashed plane was reportedly a US-made F-4 fighter jet.

