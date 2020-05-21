Greek Air Force Intercepts Turkish Military Jets Flying Over Aegean Islets - Reports

The Greek Air Force has intercepted Turkish military jets that conducted flights over the eastern Aegean islets of Agathonisi and Anthropofagoi, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Greek Air Force has intercepted Turkish military jets that conducted flights over the eastern Aegean islets of Agathonisi and Anthropofagoi, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Kathimerini newspaper, two Turkish F-16 fighters flew over the islet of Agathonisi at 01:59 p.m. local time (10:59 GMT) and the same jets conducted a flyover of the islet of Anthropofagoi three minutes later.

Another pair of Turkish F-16 fighters conducted a flyover of Anthropofagoi at 02:03 p.

m. local time, the newspaper stated, adding that Greek jets intercepted the Turkish aircraft.

Tensions have risen between Athens and Ankara in recent months in the wake of a new maritime border deal signed in November by Turkey and the UN-recognized Government of National Accord in Libya.

The agreement has seen Ankara step up its oil and gas exploration off the coast of Cyprus, which has drawn criticism from other European leaders, who have called Turkey's actions illegal and provocative.