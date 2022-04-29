UrduPoint.com

Greek Air Force Violated Turkish Airspace 30 Times In Three Days - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published April 29, 2022 | 04:52 PM

Greek Air Force Violated Turkish Airspace 30 Times in Three Days - Reports

The Greek air force violated Turkish airspace 30 times over the past three days, Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported on Friday, citing sources

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Greek air force violated Turkish airspace 30 times over the past three days, Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported on Friday, citing sources.

The Turkish air force responded to airspace violations, the broadcaster reported.

On Thursday, the Greek foreign ministry said in a statement that it had issued a strong protest to the Turkish ambassador regarding the "unprecedented number" of violations of Greek airspace in a single day. In turn, Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said that statements on violations of the Greek airspace by the Turkish air force were unjustified and Ankara expects Athens to stop its provocative rhetoric.

In 2020, Turkey carried out seismic studies in the Eastern Mediterranean, which Greece considers its exclusive economic zone. The Greek armed forces were placed on high alert after the incident. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said the two countries were on the brink of armed conflict three times in the summer of 2020 prompting a general mobilization of the Greek armed forces.

Related Topics

Protest Turkey Alert Athens Ankara Greece 2020

Recent Stories

Eid in Pakistan: No chance of sighting new moon on ..

Eid in Pakistan: No chance of sighting new moon on Sunday

19 minutes ago
 Bahawalpur Waste Management Company to keep the ci ..

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company to keep the city clean during Eid holidays

19 minutes ago
 German Employers' Union Boss Says Ban on Russian G ..

German Employers' Union Boss Says Ban on Russian Gas Would Paralyze Economy

20 minutes ago
 China, North Korea Suspend Rail Freight Services A ..

China, North Korea Suspend Rail Freight Services Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases - ..

20 minutes ago
 Czech Republic Will Not Pay for Russian Gas in Rub ..

Czech Republic Will Not Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - Prime Minister

20 minutes ago
 US Inflation Up 6.6% in Year to March in Key Gauge ..

US Inflation Up 6.6% in Year to March in Key Gauge Watched by Fed - Commerce Dep ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.