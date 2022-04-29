Greek Air Force Violated Turkish Airspace 30 Times in Three Days - Reports

(@iemziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Greek air force violated Turkish airspace 30 times over the past three days, Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported on Friday, citing sources.

The Turkish air force responded to airspace violations, the broadcaster reported.

On Thursday, the Greek foreign ministry said in a statement that it had issued a strong protest to the Turkish ambassador regarding the "unprecedented number" of violations of Greek airspace in a single day. In turn, Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said that statements on violations of the Greek airspace by the Turkish air force were unjustified and Ankara expects Athens to stop its provocative rhetoric.

In 2020, Turkey carried out seismic studies in the Eastern Mediterranean, which Greece considers its exclusive economic zone. The Greek armed forces were placed on high alert after the incident. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said the two countries were on the brink of armed conflict three times in the summer of 2020 prompting a general mobilization of the Greek armed forces.