Greek Alternate Gov't Says Noticed Refugee-Related Mobility In Turkey, Remains Vigilant

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Greece has taken notice of mobility related to refugees and migrants in Turkey and remains vigilant to ensure its borders are protected, the Greek alternate government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Greek media reported, citing government sources, that migrants en masse had gathered along Turkey's western shore-side towns, presumably ready to cross to Greek islands. Those are reportedly coronavirus-infected migrants whom Turkey wants to push into Europe.

"We notice some mobility and because of it, especially during Easter, we remain vigilant. The pandemic data from Turkey shows some spike, but no one can tell if these people are infected. What is most important is to be ready to do what it takes to protect our borders," Peloni said in a statement.

According to the spokeswoman, no one can rule out the possibility of what she called a failed attempt by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to "blackmail Greece and Europe using immigrants and refugees.

" Therefore, she reiterated, Athens stands ready to "do whatever it takes" to protect the border of Greece and Europe.

In March, Erdogan announced that Turkey would no longer be curbing the Europe-bound migrant flow from the middle East and North Africa, a pledge it made in a 2016 deal with the European Union. Some 35,000 migrants rushed to Greece which at that point was already struggling to accommodate thousands of earlier-wave migrants.

Rights groups and expert agencies have repeatedly sounded alarm about overcrowded migrant facilities with poor sanitary standards being a breeding ground for the coronavirus infection to spread both within migrant communities and into host communities.

