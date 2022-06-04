Greek Ambassador Summoned by Turkish Foreign Ministry - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Greek Ambassador to Turkey Lazaris Christodoulo has been summoned by the Turkish Foreign Ministry over a rally held by supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Athens, Turkish media report.

Lazaris Christodoulo was summoned by the Turkish foreign ministry after the rally of PKK supporters was held next to Turkey's embassy in the Greek capital, the Turkish TRT Haber tv channel said on Friday.

Turkey is conducting military operations in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned by Ankara.