Greek Anarchists Steal Ballot Boxes in Athens - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Anarchists stormed three polling centers in Athens on Sunday and carried away ballot boxes, Greek media reported.

A dozen of masked people threatened election commission employees with hammers, a local financial newspaper Naftemporiki said.

Greeks went to the polls on Sunday to elect a new government. Exit polls suggest that conservative New Democracy is poised to unseat the leftist Syriza alliance.

Greek anarchists have been launching attacks on symbols of power in the country. They have urged Greeks not to vote and called the parliament a capitalist tool.