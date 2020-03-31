The Greek authorities are putting restrictions on strolling through the city of Thessaloniki's waterfront, according to the General Secretariat for Civil Protection

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Greek authorities are putting restrictions on strolling through the city of Thessaloniki's waterfront, according to the General Secretariat for Civil Protection.

Since March 23, Greece has been under quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19, with the citizens prohibited from leaving their residences except for going to work, shopping for food, medical emergencies, etc. The measure was prompted by the refusal of the population to comply with the restrictions.

"It has been decided to limit movement of the citizens through the new waterfront of Thessaloniki from Monday to Friday, from 14:00 to 08:00, [11:00 to 05:00 GMT] (next morning) and during all weekends," the secretariat said in a statement.

The decision will enter into force at 2 p.m. local time today and last for 14 days.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Greek police fined 2,193 people for violating the rules of the quarantine, according to a statement received by Sputnik. Most violations have been committed in Thessaloniki and the Attica region with 268 and 750 cases, respectively. The total number of registered violations since March 23 is at 10,634.