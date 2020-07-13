UrduPoint.com
Greek Authorities May Ban Local Religious Festivals Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The Greek authorities are considering introducing a ban on local religious festivals until the end of July amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Greek Ekathimerini newspaper reported on Monday, citing government spokesman Stelios Petsas.

A surge in the daily increment in COVID-19 cases began in Greece last week, mainly at the crossing on the Greek-Bulgarian border, after the country opened borders to foreign tourists.

According to the newspaper, the ban may apply to the so-called panigyria ” traditional church-centered festivals held by communities to celebrate the feast days of local patron saints.

Meanwhile, Minister for Citizen Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis said that police could not disrupt festivals, adding that any such restrictions should be introduced by local authorities, the newspaper reported.

