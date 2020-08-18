Greek Authorities Say Tourism Not to Blame for Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Nikos Hardalias, the Greek deputy minister for civil protection and crisis management, said on Tuesday that tourism was not among the reasons behind a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Nikos Hardalias, the Greek deputy minister for civil protection and crisis management, said on Tuesday that tourism was not among the reasons behind a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to Hardalias, nearly 2.6 million people entered Greece between July 1 � the day the country reopened its borders � and August 16. More than 319,000 COVID-19 tests were taken upon arrivals, 615 of which came back positive.

"These 615 cases represent 17 percent of the 3,666 infections [registered] from July 1 to yesterday. That means that 83 percent of the cases were detected within the country and emerged due to non-compliance with prevention measures in crowded places," the official said.

Out of 2.593 million people who have arrived in Greece, about 2 million entered the country through airports, 140,000 through seaports, and about 385,000 crossed land borders, Hardalias noted, adding that those who have violated COVID-19 restrictions had been fined for a total of 2.530 million Euros ($3.017 million) over the given period.

Greece has so far confirmed 7,222 cases of COVID-19 and 230 related fatalities. According to experts, most infected people contracted the virus at beach parties and public events, particularly, at weddings.