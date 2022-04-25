Greek Authorities to Enhance Police Presence at Mount Athos Orthodox Holy Site - Reports

The Greek authorities will enhance police presence and deploy secret service agents to the Monastic community of Mount Athos, an autonomous polity and the center of Orthodox monasticism, seeking to detect suspicious visitors amid the ongoing crisis in the Greek-Russian relations, local media reported on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The Greek authorities will enhance police presence and deploy secret service agents to the Monastic community of Mount Athos, an autonomous polity and the center of Orthodox monasticism, seeking to detect suspicious visitors amid the ongoing crisis in the Greek-Russian relations, local media reported on Monday.

The Greek police are setting up a new and upgraded secret service on Mount Athos, with at least 70 uniformed and secret police officers, to prevent theft in the 20 monasteries, as well as to monitor the 20,000 visitors of the Holy Mother's monastery and determine whether some of the visitors "represent suspicious interests," the in.gr news portal said, citing intelligence sources.

The authorities are also exploring opportunities for establishing strict control over those entering and leaving the Monastic community of Mount Athos in order to prevent smuggling of weapons, drugs or other suspicious activities, especially amid the continuing crisis between Greece, the West in general and Russia, the report added.

The Greek police attach major importance to boosting security on Mount Athos after reports on alleged attempts by some unnamed actors to involve certain monasteries in a geopolitical confrontation. Greek intelligence services claimed to have gathered the reports back in 2018 when Athens decided to expel Russian diplomats operating in the region, the media added.

In 2018, the Greek authorities started limiting the issuance of visas to Russian priests; the Greek consulate either rejected their visa applications or issued one-month visas, which is even shorter than the three-year tourist visas. Although officially the Greek Foreign Ministry denied that there is a ban on issuing visas to priests from Russia, the ministry's sources confirmed such an order.