UrduPoint.com

Greek Authorities To Enhance Police Presence At Mount Athos Orthodox Holy Site - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Greek Authorities to Enhance Police Presence at Mount Athos Orthodox Holy Site - Reports

The Greek authorities will enhance police presence and deploy secret service agents to the Monastic community of Mount Athos, an autonomous polity and the center of Orthodox monasticism, seeking to detect suspicious visitors amid the ongoing crisis in the Greek-Russian relations, local media reported on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The Greek authorities will enhance police presence and deploy secret service agents to the Monastic community of Mount Athos, an autonomous polity and the center of Orthodox monasticism, seeking to detect suspicious visitors amid the ongoing crisis in the Greek-Russian relations, local media reported on Monday.

The Greek police are setting up a new and upgraded secret service on Mount Athos, with at least 70 uniformed and secret police officers, to prevent theft in the 20 monasteries, as well as to monitor the 20,000 visitors of the Holy Mother's monastery and determine whether some of the visitors "represent suspicious interests," the in.gr news portal said, citing intelligence sources.

The authorities are also exploring opportunities for establishing strict control over those entering and leaving the Monastic community of Mount Athos in order to prevent smuggling of weapons, drugs or other suspicious activities, especially amid the continuing crisis between Greece, the West in general and Russia, the report added.

The Greek police attach major importance to boosting security on Mount Athos after reports on alleged attempts by some unnamed actors to involve certain monasteries in a geopolitical confrontation. Greek intelligence services claimed to have gathered the reports back in 2018 when Athens decided to expel Russian diplomats operating in the region, the media added.

In 2018, the Greek authorities started limiting the issuance of visas to Russian priests; the Greek consulate either rejected their visa applications or issued one-month visas, which is even shorter than the three-year tourist visas. Although officially the Greek Foreign Ministry denied that there is a ban on issuing visas to priests from Russia, the ministry's sources confirmed such an order.

Related Topics

Police Russia Drugs Athens Greece Visa 2018 Media From

Recent Stories

Russian Envoy Says No Point in Ukraine Ceasefire, ..

Russian Envoy Says No Point in Ukraine Ceasefire, It Would Give Kiev Room for Pr ..

9 seconds ago
 Response to Unfriendly Actions May Include Seizure ..

Response to Unfriendly Actions May Include Seizure of Assets in Russia - Foreign ..

10 seconds ago
 Macron Would Like to Appoint Woman as Prime Minist ..

Macron Would Like to Appoint Woman as Prime Minister - French Secretary of State

12 seconds ago
 Five challenges for Macron in new term

Five challenges for Macron in new term

2 minutes ago
 HCCI starts functioning after getting chambers' li ..

HCCI starts functioning after getting chambers' license: Adeel Siddiqui

2 minutes ago
 FBI Seizes Works of Art, Boots, Sunglasses in Raid ..

FBI Seizes Works of Art, Boots, Sunglasses in Raid of Homes Linked to Deripaska ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.