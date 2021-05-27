Greek Aviation Authority Says Had No Knowledge of Threats to Ryanair Flight

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Greece's Civil Aviation Authority (YPA) on Wednesday firmly denied reports that Athens International Airport or Greek authorities were aware of any threat to the Ryanair flight that made an emergency landing in Minsk.

"The Civil Aviation Authority announces that the circulated reports about the information allegedly available to Athens International Airport or Greek authorities about the existing threat to the Ryanair flight is completely false, unfounded and completely misleading," the YPA stated.

According to the YPA, the "real facts" regarding the incident with the Ryanair flight are that the airport carried out all necessary security measures and did not find any issues.

After finishing all security procedures, the plane took off for its destination at 10:15 local time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the statement said. There were no reports of any threats from the plane crew or other individuals while the flight was in the Greek airspace.

"There was no information, messages or instructions sent to the YPA, Athens International Airport and State Aviation Administration of the Athens International Airport from any individual or agency about the existence of a threat specifically to flight FR4978 from Athens to Vilnius on 23-05-21," the authority said.

The YPA noted that Greek aviation agencies found out about the incident and its details from media reports after the plane landed in Minsk.

At the same time, YPA's press service did not answer phone calls for three days and in response to a written request sent Sputnik a link to the press release after its publication. It did not provide any information regarding whether the Greek aviation authorities intend to participate in the investigation at the suggestion of the Belarusian side.

On Sunday, a Vilnius-bound Ryanair plane, traveling from Athens, was grounded in Minsk over a bomb threat which later turned out to be false. Among the passengers was Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist, who was detained during the stopover.

A probe is set to be launched into the incident amid rising backlash against Minsk's' actions.