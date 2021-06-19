UrduPoint.com
Greek Bioethics Committee Not Ruling Out Compulsory Vaccination For Health Workers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Greek Bioethics Committee Not Ruling Out Compulsory Vaccination for Health Workers

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) The Greek National Commission for Bioethics and Technoethics issued a recommendation on Friday, saying mandatory vaccination of certain groups of specialists working in the health sector is possible in emergencies.

"Following a relevant request by the Prime Minister, the National Commission for Bioethics and Technoethics issued a Recommendation on mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 in physicians, nurses and all staff in healthcare structures (public and private) or healthcare structures for vulnerable groups (elderly, patients with chronic diseases or the disabled)," the commission said in a statement.

According to the commission, 70% of medical personnel in public and private health structures have been vaccinated in Greece. The vaccination rate for medical, administrative and support personnel in care facilities for vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, people with chronic diseases or people with disabilities, is 54%.

The commission proposed a three-phased "scalable initiative" approach for the government, which would include targeted vaccination campaigns for each professional group, incentive and deterrent measures, such as flexible working hours and easing of sanitary restrictions, and the mandatory vaccination in extreme cases.

The mandatory vaccination clause is a last resort and should have a certain time period and be applicable only when preceding measures failed. Additionally, the implementation of this measure should be determined on the basis of labor or public law, and should take into account possible consequences for the staff to avoid workforce shortages.

