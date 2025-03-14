Greek cabinet reshuffled after 2023 train tragedy protests

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday reshuffled his cabinet after days of protests over the country's worst rail tragedy in 2023 that left 57 dead.

Mitsotakis, who is facing a backlash in opinion polls, changed heads at several top ministries including finance, transport, migration and civil protection, according to a televised statement by government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis.

The foreign and defence ministers were unchanged.

The move came a week after the government overcame a no-confidence vote in parliament over its handling of the rail tragedy, which has sparked successive protests in Athens and other cities since January.

The accident occurred on February 28, 2023, when a train from Athens to Thessaloniki carrying more than 350 passengers collided with a freight train at Tempe, near the central city of Larissa.

The two trains had travelled towards each other on the same track for miles without triggering any alarms. It was blamed on faulty equipment and human error.

Over 40 people have been prosecuted, including the local station master responsible for routing the trains, but a trial into the accident is not expected before the end of the year.