Open Menu

Greek Cabinet Reshuffled After 2023 Train Tragedy Protests

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Greek cabinet reshuffled after 2023 train tragedy protests

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday reshuffled his cabinet after days of protests over the country's worst rail tragedy in 2023 that left 57 dead.

Mitsotakis, who is facing a backlash in opinion polls, changed heads at several top ministries including finance, transport, migration and civil protection, according to a televised statement by government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis.

The foreign and defence ministers were unchanged.

The move came a week after the government overcame a no-confidence vote in parliament over its handling of the rail tragedy, which has sparked successive protests in Athens and other cities since January.

The accident occurred on February 28, 2023, when a train from Athens to Thessaloniki carrying more than 350 passengers collided with a freight train at Tempe, near the central city of Larissa.

The two trains had travelled towards each other on the same track for miles without triggering any alarms. It was blamed on faulty equipment and human error.

Over 40 people have been prosecuted, including the local station master responsible for routing the trains, but a trial into the accident is not expected before the end of the year.

Recent Stories

MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to ..

MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to launch tomorrow

5 minutes ago
 Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia

Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia

34 minutes ago
 Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel

Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel

35 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 ..

International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan

50 minutes ago
 DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 airc ..

DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln

1 hour ago
 Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest i ..

Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..

1 hour ago
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gather ..

UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..

2 hours ago
 Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Gal ..

Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings bey ..

Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools

3 hours ago
 Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquart ..

Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconi ..

Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations

4 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution app ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World