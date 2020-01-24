Greek Cabinet Says Government Websites Targeted by Cyberattack

(@imziishan)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The Greek government websites were hit by a cyberattack, a spokesman for the cabinet Stelios Petsas said.

"In the evening [on Thursday], DDoS attacks on government websites took place. These attacks resulted in the dysfunction of some web pages," Petsas said on late Thursday in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

He stressed that certain measures had been taken and the operation of the websites was soon restored.

On Friday, Greek media reported that several Greek government websites had been hacked by a Turkish cybergroup, calling itself Anka Neferler. A day later, the Greek hacking group of Anonymous Greece said it had staged a retaliatory attack on the Turkish government websites.