UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Cabinet Says Government Websites Targeted By Cyberattack

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:40 AM

Greek Cabinet Says Government Websites Targeted by Cyberattack

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The Greek government websites were hit by a cyberattack, a spokesman for the cabinet Stelios Petsas said.

"In the evening [on Thursday], DDoS attacks on government websites took place. These attacks resulted in the dysfunction of some web pages," Petsas said on late Thursday in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

He stressed that certain measures had been taken and the operation of the websites was soon restored.

On Friday, Greek media reported that several Greek government websites had been hacked by a Turkish cybergroup, calling itself Anka Neferler. A day later, the Greek hacking group of Anonymous Greece said it had staged a retaliatory attack on the Turkish government websites.

Related Topics

Attack Greece Media Government Cabinet Hacking

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

1 hour ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

2 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

2 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

2 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.