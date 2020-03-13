UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Church Reverses Stance On Coronavirus Threat After Prime Minister's Intervention

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:41 PM

Greek Church Reverses Stance on Coronavirus Threat After Prime Minister's Intervention

Archbishop Ieronymos II of Greece said on Friday that the Greek Orthodox Church was approaching the threat of the coronavirus responsibly and observing the recommendations of the relevant state agencies for how to contain the virus' spread

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Archbishop Ieronymos II of Greece said on Friday that the Greek Orthodox Church was approaching the threat of the coronavirus responsibly and observing the recommendations of the relevant state agencies for how to contain the virus' spread.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Greek Orthodox Church said that the traditional religious rite of Eucharist, when parishioners sip liquid from a spoon repeatedly dipped into the same chalice, cannot be a source of infection. On Thursday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged the church to follow scientific recommendations when it comes to public gatherings, especially at a time when the nation is struggling to contain an epidemic.

"The Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Greece, with a sense of responsibility before God and the Greek people, acted from the very first moment as an aide and supporter of the national efforts to prevent the coronavirus spread, informing citizens in accordance with the government's instructions.

It has also fully complied with the decisions of the responsible state agencies with regard to necessary public health measures which it has implemented and continues to implement," Archbishop Ieronymos II said in an interview with the AMNA news agency.

He added that the Greek Church had never intended to contradict or replace science.

With 133 confirmed coronavirus cases and one fatality, Greece has embarked upon an aggressive set of containment measures, including the closure of all educational institutions, entertainment venues, and cultural and archaeological sites. On Thursday, the legendary lighting the Olympic torch was conducted without spectators.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Same Greece Olympics God Church All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan cancels all events in vie ..

3 minutes ago

British Airways Chairman Warns of Job Cuts Amid In ..

3 minutes ago

US Markets to Rebound, Get Higher Within Year - Tr ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus lockdown helps Italian police nab 'lea ..

3 minutes ago

Govt announces fortnight borders closure with Afgh ..

8 minutes ago

White House Holds Emergency Meeting About Brazil P ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.