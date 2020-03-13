Archbishop Ieronymos II of Greece said on Friday that the Greek Orthodox Church was approaching the threat of the coronavirus responsibly and observing the recommendations of the relevant state agencies for how to contain the virus' spread

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Archbishop Ieronymos II of Greece said on Friday that the Greek Orthodox Church was approaching the threat of the coronavirus responsibly and observing the recommendations of the relevant state agencies for how to contain the virus' spread.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Greek Orthodox Church said that the traditional religious rite of Eucharist, when parishioners sip liquid from a spoon repeatedly dipped into the same chalice, cannot be a source of infection. On Thursday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged the church to follow scientific recommendations when it comes to public gatherings, especially at a time when the nation is struggling to contain an epidemic.

"The Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Greece, with a sense of responsibility before God and the Greek people, acted from the very first moment as an aide and supporter of the national efforts to prevent the coronavirus spread, informing citizens in accordance with the government's instructions.

It has also fully complied with the decisions of the responsible state agencies with regard to necessary public health measures which it has implemented and continues to implement," Archbishop Ieronymos II said in an interview with the AMNA news agency.

He added that the Greek Church had never intended to contradict or replace science.

With 133 confirmed coronavirus cases and one fatality, Greece has embarked upon an aggressive set of containment measures, including the closure of all educational institutions, entertainment venues, and cultural and archaeological sites. On Thursday, the legendary lighting the Olympic torch was conducted without spectators.