Greek Citizens Actively Partaking in Snap Parliamentary Elections

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Greek citizens are actively participating in Sunday's parliamentary elections, and the turnout may exceed the numbers registered during the previous elections on May 21, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

Polling places opened at 7 a.m. Athens time (04:00 GMT) and will close at 7 p.m.

"People are constantly coming here. The voting turnout has increased compared to the previous elections," the chairperson of one of the polling stations located in a school told RIA Novosti.

At the same time, observers from different Greek political parties said that the turnout was only slightly higher than in the previous vote.

"I think people are voting a little bit more actively, but not sufficiently more," an observer from the Communist Party of Greece told RIA Novosti.

The turnout in the previous elections on May 21 was 61.1%.

In the May 21 parliamentary vote, no party managed to win an absolute majority of 151 or more of the 300 seats. No party managed to form a coalition government either, and on May 29, the newly elected parliament was dissolved, with new elections announced for June 25.

The current vote is being held under the proportional party list system, in which several candidates are elected based on their position on the electoral list proposed by their party.