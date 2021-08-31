Greek Coast Guard Detain 124 Migrants in Aegean Sea

The Greek coast guard detained a yacht with 124 suspected undocumented migrants in the Aegean Sea, the service said on Tuesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The Greek coast guard detained a yacht with 124 suspected undocumented migrants in the Aegean Sea, the service said on Tuesday.

"All yacht passengers have been successfully delivered to land," the statement read.

Officials from the Milos harbor on the eponymous island discovered the yacht with migrants on Monday morning. The authorities dispatched a patrol boat and two private vessels for assistance, the statement added.

The coast guard also said that the harbor administration opened a preliminary investigation into the incident.