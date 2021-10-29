Greek Coast Guard Rescues 400 People Stranded at Sea

A Turkish-flagged ship with some 400 people was found off the eastern coast of Crete and is being towed to safety, the Greek coast guard agency said on Friday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) A Turkish-flagged ship with some 400 people was found off the eastern coast of Crete and is being towed to safety, the Greek coast guard agency said on Friday.

"This is one of the largest search-and-rescue operations carried out in the Eastern Mediterranean," the agency said in a statement.

The coast guard said its rescue coordination center was alerted to the presence of a cargo ship that is believed to have sailed from Turkey. It did not specify the nationality of people on board.