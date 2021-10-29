UrduPoint.com

Greek Coast Guard Rescues 400 People Stranded At Sea

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:25 PM

Greek Coast Guard Rescues 400 People Stranded at Sea

A Turkish-flagged ship with some 400 people was found off the eastern coast of Crete and is being towed to safety, the Greek coast guard agency said on Friday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) A Turkish-flagged ship with some 400 people was found off the eastern coast of Crete and is being towed to safety, the Greek coast guard agency said on Friday.

"This is one of the largest search-and-rescue operations carried out in the Eastern Mediterranean," the agency said in a statement.

The coast guard said its rescue coordination center was alerted to the presence of a cargo ship that is believed to have sailed from Turkey. It did not specify the nationality of people on board.

Related Topics

Turkey From

Recent Stories

Spanish teen Alcaraz reaches Vienna semi-final

Spanish teen Alcaraz reaches Vienna semi-final

3 seconds ago
 Three women injured in cylinder blast

Three women injured in cylinder blast

4 seconds ago
 Biden meets with Macron for first time since subma ..

Biden meets with Macron for first time since submarine spat

6 seconds ago
 Mushaal Mallick appreciates Australian MP for supp ..

Mushaal Mallick appreciates Australian MP for supporting Kashmir cause

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China Industrial Expo 2021 opens

Pakistan-China Industrial Expo 2021 opens

3 minutes ago
 30 persons receive Governor Award

30 persons receive Governor Award

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.