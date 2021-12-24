UrduPoint.com

Greek Coast Guard Saves 90 Migrants Stranded On Island, 7 Found Dead - Reports

Fri 24th December 2021 | 06:28 PM

The Greek coast guard has rescued 90 migrants whose boat capsized on an island in the Ionian Sea killing seven, the Greek media reported on Friday

A sailing boat with about 100 migrants on board ran ashore on Thursday, after which the crew called emergency services and asked for help, according to AMNA news agency.

A coast guard ship that arrived at the scene lifted four dead bodies from the water but had to postpone the rescue operation till morning due to bad weather conditions, the news said.

The rescue ship took on board a total of 90 people, among which were 52 men, 11 women and 27 children, AMNA said. Seven people were found dead in the water.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The boat carrying migrants was reportedly heading from the coast of Turkey to Italy.

It has not yet been revealed where the rescued migrants will be temporary sheltered.

