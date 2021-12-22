UrduPoint.com

Greek Coast Guard Says 12 Migrants Rescued From Sinking Boat In Aegean Sea

Wed 22nd December 2021

Greek Coast Guard Says 12 Migrants Rescued From Sinking Boat in Aegean Sea

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) A boat carrying about 50 migrants sank near the Greek island of Folegandros in the Aegean Sea with 12 of the migrants saved while rescuers are still searching for the remaining, the Hellenic Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, the Coast Guard's Joint Rescue Coordination Center received a report that a mechanical malfunction occurred on the boat with migrants, causing a leak.

A major search and rescue operation was launched.

As of 09:00 GMT Wednesday, 12 people have been rescued by a coast guard patrol boat from a small life raft and were taken to Santorini island.

Those rescued said that their boat was carrying up to 50 people on board when it sank.

The rescue operation involves a ship and three coast guard patrol boats, two military helicopters, an air force C-130 aircraft, five ships and three private vessels.

