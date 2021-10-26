Greek coastguard searches for migrants after boat sinks

(@FahadShabbir)

Greece's coastguard on Tuesday said it had rescued 20 people from a migrant boat that sank in the Aegean Sea, and was looking for several others believed to be missing

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Greece's coastguard on Tuesday said it had rescued 20 people from a migrant boat that sank in the Aegean Sea, and was looking for several others believed to be missing.

"According to those inside the boat, there were (originally) 27 people on board," the coastguard said in a statement.

A rescue operation was underway in rough weather near the island of Chios, it said.

Coastguard patrol boats, a NATO vessel, nearby ships and fishing boats and two helicopters were participating in the search.

According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, over 2,500 people have crossed the Aegean from neighbouring Turkey this year, compared to over 9,700 in 2020.

Over 100 people died or are missing in migrant boat sinkings last year, the agency's data show.