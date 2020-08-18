Greek Communist Party Blames Belarus Unrest on Interventions by Western Powers

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The Greek Communist Party laid the blame for unrest in Belarus at the feet of Western powers, saying "fierce" competition with Russia has pushed the EU, NATO and the US to intervene in the country's internal affairs.

"The events in Belarus are linked to the intervention of the EU, NATO and the US in the developments and are the result of the fierce competition of these forces with Russia, for the control of the markets, raw materials and transport networks of the country, as well as for geopolitical pillars in Eastern Europe and the wider Eurasian region," a statement posted on the party's website on Tuesday read.

The eurosceptic party went on to ridicule the EU's position of upholding freedom and democracy while Poland and the Baltic states have mobilized to restrict opposition newspapers and persecute communist activities.

The communist party, however, did not express any support for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko but called on Belarusians to not submit to calls to "stay away from politics" but rather the contrary.

"The KKE, condemning foreign interference in the internal affairs of Belarus, expresses its solidarity with the Communists and the working people of Belarus and its belief that it can and must organize its own independent struggle based on its own interests, to repel foreign interventions, to claim the satisfaction of its modern popular needs, to pave the way for socialism, which is the only alternative to the impasses of the capitalist path of development," the party said at the end of the statement.

Belarus plunged into protests after the August 9 presidential election results showed incumbent Lukashenko win over 80 percent of the vote to claim a sixth term as president. The opposition, coalesced around unlikely contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, disputed the result and has been taking to the streets daily since.

The first days of unrest saw a tough confrontation between protesters and law enforcement officers, resulting in mass detentions and injuries on both sides. The security forces have since softened the response and started to release those detained en masse, but this has so far not helped to appease the demonstrators.