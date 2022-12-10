Greek Communist Party Calls European Parliament 'Hotbed of Corruption'

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Corruption investigations against European Parliament Vice-President and Greek politician Eva Kaili, as well as other European politicians, show that the European Union is a hotbed of corruption, the Communist Party of Greece said on Saturday.

"Competition of various large interests and groups for control over the organization, thousands of institutionalized lobbies in the European Parliament, the EU itself are 'hotbeds' of corruption and everyday occurrences in a rotten exploitative system that does not receive treatment," the party said.

On Friday, the Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with the investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament, which are associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar. In particular, Kaili was arrested and immediately expelled from the PASOK-KINAL (Panhellenic Socialist Movement ” Movement for Change) party in connection with the investigation.