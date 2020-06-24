UrduPoint.com
Greek Communist Party Complains About Being Wiretapped

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:59 PM

Greek Communist Party Complains About Being Wiretapped

The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) complained on Wednesday that its phone conversations were again wiretapped this month despite an ongoing criminal probe

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) complained on Wednesday that its phone conversations were again wiretapped this month despite an ongoing criminal probe.

"Offices of the KKE's Central Committee were again wiretapped on June 18 and June 20," the party said in a complaint seen by Sputnik.

The left-wing party said its phone conversations had been repeatedly listened to over the past four years, while the prosecutor's office and security agencies covered up for those doing it.

A criminal investigation was launched into the allegations of wiretapping, but the progress has been slow, according to KKE.

Several other Greek parties claimed they had been listened to illegally, including the ruling New Democracy, the liberal To Potami, the Union of Centrists and the center-left Pasok.

