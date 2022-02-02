Greek Communist Party Official Urges Government to Stop Backing US, NATO Against Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) is concerned about the aggravation of relations between the US, NATO, the EU and Russia, and demands not to ratify the agreement with the United States on military bases, to close the existing bases and stop participating in NATO exercises directed against Russia, Giorgos Marinos, a member of the Politburo of the KKE Central Committee, said.

"The KKE's concern about events in the region and general geopolitical events was also confirmed by our conversation with the minister. The policy of involving Greece in dangerous US, NATO and EU plans throws our country and our people into a wolf's mouth," Marinos said in a briefing after a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

According to Marinos, the issue of Greece's participation in NATO's exercises is especially important since the rivalry between the US, NATO, the European Union and Russia on the "Ukrainian front" is intensifying.

"Given that this confrontation between the Euro-Atlantic bloc and Russia may have unpredictable consequences, the KKE is calling on our people to step up the fight," he said.

According to Marinos, the KKE calls not to ratify the "disgusting agreement" between Greece and the United States on military bases, to immediately close the bases in Souda, Alexandroupolis, Stefanovikeio and Larissa, to return all Greek troops from missions abroad, to stop the country's participation in NATO military exercises, especially in those aimed at encircling Russia.

In October 2021, The United States and Greece signed an agreement renewing their long-standing defense cooperation, a move US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said would allow the NATO allies to advance security in the Eastern Mediterranean region and beyond.