Greek Communist Party Says Its Phone Conversations Being Wiretapped

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Greek Communist Party Says Its Phone Conversations Being Wiretapped

The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) on Thursday complained about what it says is the fourth case of its headquarters being wiretapped in five years, accusing the Greek law enforcement of "burying" rather than investigating the party's previous complaints

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) on Thursday complained about what it says is the fourth case of its headquarters being wiretapped in five years, accusing the Greek law enforcement of "burying" rather than investigating the party's previous complaints.

"The KKE condemns a new, fourth case of wiretapping interception of a call center's conversations at the headquarters of the party's central committee. Previous cases of tapping in 2016-2017, 2019 and 2020 were not investigated, they were literally 'buried' by all relevant authorities," the party said in a statement.

The Communists slammed the "endemic" ignorance of its complaints by the government first led by the SYRIZA alliance and since 2019 by the New Democracy party. They also challenged the impartiality of non-partisan agencies tasked with ensuring privacy of communications.

The ruling New Democracy and several other Greek parties have themselves reported suspicions of having surveillance bugs planted in their offices.

