Greek Conservatives Set to Win Outright Majority - Exit Poll

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Greek conservative New Democracy of Kyriakos Mitsotakis is on course to win an absolute majority in parliament in this Sunday's election, a Greek tv exit poll suggests.

New Democracy is poised to win an average of 38-42 percent of the vote, which translates to 155-167 seats in the 300-seat Greek parliament, according to ERT channel data.

The ruling leftist alliance Syriza of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is set to win 26.5-30.5 percent of the vote and 77-82 seats.

The socialist Kinal party will get 6-8 percent of the vote and 19-22 seats. The Communists are fourth with 5-7 percent of the vote and 16-19 seats.

DiEM25 of ex-Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis is set to gain 3-5 percent of the vote an 8-14 seats. Traditionalist Greek Solution is on 2.8-4.8 percent with up to 13 seats, while far-right New Dawn is on 2.5-4.5 percent with the same amount of seats.