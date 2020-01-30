UrduPoint.com
Greek Counterterrorism Force Arrests 3 Armed Anarchists In Athens - Police

Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:47 PM

The counterterrorism services of Greece have arrested three members of anarchist groups known for their far-right ideologies and terrorist activities, Sputnik learned from a Greek police statement issued on Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The counterterrorism services of Greece have arrested three members of anarchist groups known for their far-right ideologies and terrorist activities, Sputnik learned from a Greek police statement issued on Thursday.

"A coordinated operation by the counterterrorist service had a 32-year-old Greek male national arrested in Athens on the morning of January 29 along with two women, aged 26 and 28, also Greek nationals, in a previously stolen car with weapons inside," the police statement read.

The arrested man is reportedly a fugitive member of the Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei group Giannis Michalidis, also known as "the Syntagma Archer." In 2015, he was convicted on terrorism charges and robbery and received a 13-year sentence, but managed to escape last summer. Greek media reported that one of the arrested women was his girlfriend, while the other was a former associate of Paula Roupa, the leader of Greek anarchist organization Revolutionary Struggle.

According to the Ekathimerini newspaper, the three individuals had an AK-47 Kalashnikov assault riffle, an Uzi submachine gun and two guns in their possession at the time of the arrest.

The case is now under investigation, according to the police statement.

The Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei was established in Greece in 2008. The organization promotes anarchist ideas and has committed multiple radical attacks on political and financial institutions. These include sending letter bombs to German Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble, the International Monetary Fund and several EU institutions. One such letter exploded in the Russian Embassy in Greece in 2010, while another one injured a secretary at the IMF office in Paris.

