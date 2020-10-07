UrduPoint.com
Greek Court Declares Golden Dawn Party Criminal Group, Finds Members Guilty Of Murder

Wed 07th October 2020 | 04:28 PM

A Greek court on Wednesday ruled that the self-proclaimed neo-Nazi party, Golden Dawn, was a criminal organization and its members were guilty of a slew of violent crimes, including murder

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) A Greek court on Wednesday ruled that the self-proclaimed neo-Nazi party, Golden Dawn, was a criminal organization and its members were guilty of a slew of violent crimes, including murder.

The verdicts were announced via a megaphone outside the court to cheers from thousands gathered.

The 68 members on trial, 18 of whom are former lawmakers, were found guilty of the 2013 killing of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, the murder of an Egyptian fisherman and premeditated attacks on communist trade unionists.

This concludes the historic five-year trial that was at the forefront of the public sphere in Greece.

The far-right party, founded in the 1980s, had risen to become a prominent political force and the third-largest in parliament.

The verdict gathered an estimated 10,000 people outside the courthouse, mostly left-leaning, anti-racist citizens. Momentary unrest broke out outside the courthouse, but calm was restored by the heavy police presence in the area.

The defendants now face up to 15 years in prison for murder, battery and running a criminal organization.

