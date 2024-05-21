Open Menu

Greek Court Drops Charges In Migrant Shipwreck Case

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Greek court drops charges in migrant shipwreck case

Kalamata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A court in Greece on Tuesday dismissed the charges against nine suspects in one of the Mediterranean's worst migrant shipwrecks, saying it did not have jurisdiction to try the case.

The rusty and overloaded trawler Adriana sank on the night of June 13 to 14, 2023, carrying more than 750 people, according to the United Nations. Only 82 bodies were found.

Nine suspects -- who were among the 104 survivors -- had faced charges including negligent homicide, participating in a criminal organisation and facilitating illegal entry into the country.

The men, aged 21 to 37 years old, have spent the past 11 months in pre-trial detention and would have faced life imprisonment if convicted.

The defence team argued that a Greek court cannot try the case as the accident occurred in international waters.

The state prosecutor accepted the defence argument earlier on Tuesday, leading the court to drop the charges against the men.

"The court accepts the argument of the prosecution and states that the nine accused are acquitted," the court in Kalamata, southwestern Greece said.

As the decision was announced, some family members of the suspects embraced and broke down in tears.

"I sold all my property for this trip," one of the accused told the court on Tuesday.

"I don't know why I am in prison. I want to see my family," he said, adding that he had lost a relative in the shipwreck.

"I was in hospital after surviving the shipwreck with difficulty, and I find myself accused. I don't know why," another of the suspects told the court.

Their lawyers say the men had been scapegoated to obscure the responsibilities of the Greek coastguard, which failed to mount an effective rescue operation.

