Greek court orders neo-Nazi party leaders to be imprisoned

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A Greek court on Thursday ordered the imprisonment of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn chief Nikos Michaloliakos and his former top aides for running a criminal organization, capping one of the most important trials in the country's political history.

Following the decision, warrants are to be issued for the immediate arrest of Michaloliakos and over a dozen former party lawmakers, the court said.