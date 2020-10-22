UrduPoint.com
Greek Court Orders Neo-Nazi Party Leaders To Be Imprisoned

Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:08 PM

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A Greek court on Thursday ordered the imprisonment of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn chief Nikos Michaloliakos and his former top aides for running a criminal organization, capping one of the most important trials in the country's political history.

Following the decision, warrants are to be issued for the immediate arrest of Michaloliakos and over a dozen former party lawmakers, the court said.

