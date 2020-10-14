MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) A Greek court on Wednesday sentenced six leaders of the Golden Dawn ultra-right party to 13 years in prison and a number of other members to shorter terms in a verdict that draw a line beneath the rise and fall of the neo-fascist ideology in Greece, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court room on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, 68 Golden Dawn leaders and members were convicted on crimes including violence, attempted murder and murder. The party itself was recognized a criminal organization, which became the first such precedent in Europe's modern history.

The court in Athens sentenced party leader Nikos Michaloliakos and five former parliament members from Golden Dawn ” Christos Pappas, Ilias Panagiotaros, Ilias Kasidiaris, Yiannis Lagos and Giorgos Germenis ” to 13 years in prison. Michaloliakos, Kasidiaris, Lagos and Panagiotaros each got an additional one year and a 1,000 euro ($1,174) fine for illegal possession of weapons.

Former lawmakers Artemis Matthaiopoulos and Nikos Kouzilos were sentenced to 10 years and seven years, respectively. Another three, including Michaloliakos spouse Eleni Zaroulia, got six-year sentences.

Four other members for whom court found mitigating circumstances were sentenced to five years each.

The longest term ” life imprisonment plus 10 years ” was ruled for Giorgos Roupakias, a party affiliate who in 2013 murdered Pavlos Fyssas, a Greek rap singer with leftist political stances.

Golden Dawn, founded in the 1980s, had risen to become a prominent political force and the third-largest party in parliament during and after the economic crisis in 2012, but lost all seats as a result of the 2019 elections.