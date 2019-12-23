Greek Court Suspends Extradition of Russian National Vinnik to France, US, Russia - Lawyer

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The highest administrative court in Greece has suspended the implementation of a decision by the Justice Ministry to extradite Russian national Alexander Vinnik to the United States, France and Russia, lawyer Zoe Konstantopoulou told reporters.

According to Konstantopoulou, the court decided that Vinnik might face danger if extradited.

She added that he has been on hunger strike for four days.