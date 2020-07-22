Greek, Cypriot Leaders Discuss Turkish Seismic Exploration in Mediterranean Sea - Reports

The president of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades has held phone talks with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after Turkey issued a Navtex advisory for seismic exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, the Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The president of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades has held phone talks with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after Turkey issued a Navtex advisory for seismic exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, the Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported on Wednesday.

Both Anastasiades and Mitsotakis discussed "Turkey's latest illegal action that violates the sovereign rights of Cyprus and Greece," the Cypriot president said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The Turkish navy on Tuesday issued the advisory for seismic surveys that are set to be conducted in an area of sea between Cyprus and Crete.

The advisory is in force until August 20.

This latest incident has further escalated tensions in the eastern Mediterranean as Turkey intensifies efforts to begin hydrocarbon drilling in the region. The Greek Foreign Ministry on Tuesday issued a statement saying that it has raised protests in the European Union, NATO, and the United Nations over Ankara's actions.

Diplomats from both the United States and Germany have called on Turkey to suspend its planned drilling activity.