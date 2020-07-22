UrduPoint.com
Greek Defense Minister Briefs US Pentagon Chief On Turkey's Military Activity In Region

Wed 22nd July 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Greek National Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos on Tuesday informed US Defense Secretary Mark Esper about Turkey's military activity near the island of Kastellorizo and Greece's readiness to defend its sovereign rights.

The Turkish Oruc Reis vessel is expected to begin seismic survey south and east of the Greek island of Kastellorizo from July 21-August 2. In the meantime, Greek military officials have observed increased activity at Turkey's southern Aksaz naval base, as 15 vessels have reportedly left the facility. The Greek armed forces are on alert.

"The minister first briefed his American counterpart on current developments in the area south and east of Kastellorizo, where Turkey announced its plans to conduct [seismic] research in an area that includes the Greek continental shelf.

Panagiotopoulos described the situation with the movement of [Turkish] warships in the region and stressed, that the country was determined to defend its sovereign rights when necessary," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Greek Foreign Ministry had expressed protest over Turkey's actions in Greek waters, having appealed to the European Union, NATO and the United Nations.

