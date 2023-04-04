Close
Greek Defense Minister Seeks To Create Climate Of Stability, Cooperation With Turkey

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Greek Defense Minister Seeks to Create Climate of Stability, Cooperation With Turkey

Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos on Tuesday visited earthquake-hit areas in Turkey and expressed his willingness to create a climate of stability and cooperation between Athens and Ankara

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos on Tuesday visited earthquake-hit areas in Turkey and expressed his willingness to create a climate of stability and cooperation between Athens and Ankara.

Panagiotopoulos visited the quake-hit areas in Turkey at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar. The ministers also paid a visit to a hospital and sites where residents affected by the disaster are being temporarily housed. In a statement released by the Greek Defense Ministry, Panagiotopoulos reiterated the sincere condolences of the Greek government and people for the thousands of lives lost in the devastating earthquake, adding that tragedies and natural disasters of this magnitude transcend all problems and differences.

"They can act as a lever to reduce tensions and thus create conditions that facilitate communication and meetings between the two sides. And, of course, the ultimate goal is, if the necessary conditions are met � and we should strive for this � is to create a climate of stability and cooperation between our countries," the Greek defense minister said.

He added that Greece rushed to help Turkey as soon as Ankara requested the mobilization of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to address the consequences of the deadly earthquake.

"I realized the extent of the damage, but I also realized the enormous effort that has gone into the reconstruction of the area. It is undoubtedly a difficult situation, but in these difficult times I would like to recall the statement of (Greek) Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that we will do our best to support Turkey in dealing with the long-term consequences of this major humanitarian disaster," Panagiotopoulos said.

On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the southeastern regions of Turkey at a nine-hour interval, toppling thousands of homes. The underground shocks followed by hundreds of aftershocks were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and in neighboring countries, especially in Syria. The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 50,000.

NATO allies Greece and Turkey have been at odds for decades, with the risk of an armed conflict arising several times. The disputed issues include competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean, in particular in the region of the Aegean Sea, the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus, and the delimitation of maritime boundaries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has refused to communicate with Mitsotakis since May 2022. However, in the event of disasters, the countries provide assistance to each other, as they did after the devastating earthquakes and the recent deadly train accident in Greece. On March 9, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that the tragic events united the societies of the two countries and created a new atmosphere that should be used to normalize Greek-Turkish relations.

