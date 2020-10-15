Greek Defense Minister, US State Department Official Discuss Defense, Security Cooperation

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Papagiotopoulos held a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper during which the sides discussed issues of defense and security cooperation as part of the the expanded Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA), the Greek Defense Ministry said

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Greek Defense Minister Nikos Papagiotopoulos held a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper during which the sides discussed issues of defense and security cooperation as part of the the expanded Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA), the Greek Defense Ministry said.

Cooper arrived in Athens on Wednesday to hold talks on developments in the eastern Mediterranean among other issues.

"The meeting, which took place in a very warm atmosphere, was devoted to issues of mutual and allied interest, with an emphasis on further deepening the already close defense cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the updated MDCA," the statement said.

The US ambassador to Athens was also present at the meeting. Cooper particularly noted the strong bilateral ties between the two countries and the importance of Greece as a pillar of security and stability in the entire region.

"The sides also discussed security problems in the Eastern Mediterranean region amid Turkey's provocative and law-breaking behavior. The Greek defense minister stressed that for de-escalation, it is necessary to immediately withdraw the Turkish research vessel and warships from the Greek continental shelf area and that it is impossible to conduct a dialogue while being under threat," the ministry said.

Washington and Athens have significantly strengthened their military ties in recent years. In October 2019, the sides signed an updated agreement on mutual defense cooperation. The revised agreement provides for the deployment of US troops at three other military bases in addition to the naval base at the Souda Bay in Crete. Unlike the previous deal, the new one is open-ended and does not need to be renewed each year.