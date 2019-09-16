UrduPoint.com
Greek Delegation Arrives In Crimea To Discuss Filming Of Historical Documentaries

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:20 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) A Greek delegation arrived in Crimea to discuss cultural projects, including the filming of documentaries, the president of Odyssey fund, which supports science, culture and film making, Odyssey Pipiya, told Sputnik on Monday.

"A Greek delegation with a cultural mission has arrived in Crimea.

During the visit we will discuss the implementation of a joint international project, which implies a series of documentaries," Pipiya said.

The documentaries will be dedicated to the history of Greek people who inhabited the peninsula.

The delegation comprises three people, including former Greek deputy defense minister and deputy chairman of the International Association of Friends of Crimea, Konstantinos Iraklis Isihos.

The documentaries filmed in Crimea will be shown not only only in Greece and Russia, but also in the countries with Greek diaspora, Pipiya added.

