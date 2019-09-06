Greek Delegation to Visit Crimea in Mid-September - Cultural Foundation

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) A delegation from Greece will travel to Crimea in mid-September, Odissey Pipiya, the head of the Simferopol-based Odissey Foundation to support science, culture and cinematography, told Sputnik on Friday.

"A delegation from Greece will arrive on September 15. The purpose of the visit is preparing for a joint international project with the Odissey Foundation which includes filming a series of documentaries on Crimean Greeks and the history of Russian-Greek relations," Pipiya said.

The Greek delegation will include former Deputy Defense Minister Konstantinos-Iraklis Isihos, who is currently the deputy head of the Friends of Crimea international association; well-known historian, screenwriter and filmmaker Christos Rallis; and movie producer Nikolaos Alexandros Isihos.

"These movies will be shown not only in Russia and Greece but also in the countries where Greek diasporas live. By doing this, we would like to remind of the centuries-long friendship between our peoples," Pipiya explained.

During the visit, the sides plan to hold an international symposium in the Crimean Federal University and use its materials for future documentaries.

Moreover, the Greek delegation plans to meet with leaders of the regional parliament and visit sites related to Greeks' legacy.

The visit will last through September 21.