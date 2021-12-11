Greek Deputy Foreign, Development Ministers to Visit US on December 11-19 - Ministry

The Greek deputy minister of foreign affairs for economic diplomacy and openness, Kostas Fragogiannis, and the deputy minister for development and investments, Christos Dimas, are set to visit the US cities of Boston and San Francisco from December 11 to December 19, the Greek Foreign Ministry said

"Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy and Openness, Mr. Kostas Fragogiannis, together with Deputy Minister for Development and Investments in charge of Research and Technology, Mr. Christos Dimas, will travel to the USA on a working visit from 11 to 19 December 2021," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministers will meet with scientists from world renowned universities like Harvard, Stanford and Berkley as well as businessmen and senior executives working in the tech field.

Meetings with state officials will also take place.

"The purpose of the visit is the presentation of the favourable conditions that have now been created in Greece to attract investment, the mobilization and utilization of prominent Greek scientists, academics and businessmen operating in the US so as to attract American companies to Greece but also the transfer of know-how by them," the statement added.

Fragogiannis and Dimas are also expected to open a Greek support network for Greek startup companies that are based in Silicon Valley.