Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Resigns Over Scandal With False University Degrees

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Diaspora Greeks, Antonis Diamataris, resigned on Thursday after it became known that he lied about his qualifications in his curriculum vitae (CV), the press service of the Greek prime minister said.

Earlier in the week, media reported that Diamataris provided incorrect data in his CV concerning his university degrees from Columbia University and Queens College in New York, stressing that he never graduated from these institutions.

"Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accepted the resignation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Diamataris," the press service said.

Diamataris explained his resignation by saying that he did not want the "attacks against him" to affect the country's government and the prime minister.

According to the former diplomat, he did study at Columbia University but had to drop out over financial problems. He did not, however, provide immediate comments on the claims of having a degree from Queens College.