UrduPoint.com

Greek Deputy Foreign Minister To Attend Celebrations Of 227th Odessa Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Greek Deputy Foreign Minister to Attend Celebrations of 227th Odessa Anniversary

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Konstantinos Vlasis will attend the 227th anniversary celebration of Odessa as part of his working visit to Ukraine, the ministry said on Monday.

Vlasis arrived in Ukraine on Sunday, where he met with Greek community members. On Monday, the senior diplomat is to visit Mariupol State University and Greek schools in this region.

"In the second part of his visit to Ukraine, the deputy minister will visit Odessa, where he will attend the celebrations of the 227th anniversary of Odessa foundation. He will hold meetings with heads and members of Greek organizations, teachers coming from Greece, and finally visit the Holy Trinity Church, the Filiki Eteria museum, the Greek park and the research center of the new Greek language at Mechnikov University," the statement read.

Odessa was founded in 1794 at the order of Russian Emperor Catherine the Great.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Visit Mariupol Odessa Greece Sunday Church From

Recent Stories

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

17 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

31 minutes ago
 Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pe ..

Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pest control services in Al Ain

32 minutes ago
 Al Azhar University, Global Council for Tolerance ..

Al Azhar University, Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discuss cooperation

32 minutes ago
 Death Toll From US Drone Attack on Vehicle in Kabu ..

Death Toll From US Drone Attack on Vehicle in Kabul Rises to 12 - Reports

39 minutes ago
 Strategic wheat reserves recorded over 6.126 milli ..

Strategic wheat reserves recorded over 6.126 million metric tons

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.