Greek Deputy Foreign Minister to Attend Celebrations of 227th Odessa Anniversary

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Konstantinos Vlasis will attend the 227th anniversary celebration of Odessa as part of his working visit to Ukraine, the ministry said on Monday.

Vlasis arrived in Ukraine on Sunday, where he met with Greek community members. On Monday, the senior diplomat is to visit Mariupol State University and Greek schools in this region.

"In the second part of his visit to Ukraine, the deputy minister will visit Odessa, where he will attend the celebrations of the 227th anniversary of Odessa foundation. He will hold meetings with heads and members of Greek organizations, teachers coming from Greece, and finally visit the Holy Trinity Church, the Filiki Eteria museum, the Greek park and the research center of the new Greek language at Mechnikov University," the statement read.

Odessa was founded in 1794 at the order of Russian Emperor Catherine the Great.