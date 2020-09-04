UrduPoint.com
Greek Diplomatic Sources Refute NATO Claims That Ankara, Athens Will Hold Technical Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Diplomatic sources in Greece refuted on Thursday information that Ankara and Athens had agreed to begin technical talks within NATO to de-escalate tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, the AMNA news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, the military alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said that the two countries were ready to get together for a round table.

According to the sources, as cited by the media outlet, such information does not correspond to the reality, however, Greece "duly noted the intention of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to work towards establishing de-escalation mechanisms within NATO.

Turkey's drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean have long mired its relations with Greece and also Cyprus, both of which have claimed that Ankara crossed into their exclusive economic zones. Tensions exacerbated last month as Turkey intensified the drilling closer to the Greek border, ignoring the calls to leave the disputed waters.

